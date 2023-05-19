Off and on rain for Saturday, lower humidity Sunday

Meteorologist Ben Cathey is tracking a soggy Saturday ahead.
Rain and storms for much of Saturday
Rain and storms for much of Saturday
By Ben Cathey
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Humidity remains in place through the overnight, before show and storm chances return as we head into Saturday with periods of moderate to heavy rain at times. Thankfully a drop in the humidity isn’t too far away as Sunday will be much nicer with more sunshine and warmer temperatures.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Our weather remains quiet for much of the night as we slowly watch cloud cover building through the morning with scattered showers and downpours arriving along the Plateau by morning. Temperatures will get off to a mild start as we begin the morning in the lower 60s and slowly warm through the afternoon.

Rain arrives in the valley as we head into the late morning and early afternoon with a few rumbles of thunder possible. Sunshine will be very limited through the day with most of the day staying clouds. Periods of moderate to heavy rain are possible through the afternoon before turning more scattered and tapering off through the evening. Highs remain below average with many areas struggling to reach the lower 70s.

LOOKING AHEAD

A drop in humidity and rain chances aren’t far away as Sunday will be the pick of the weekend. Sunshine and highs in the upper 70s to near 80 for the afternoon will make the perfect weather to get out and enjoy! Thankfully the quiet stretch of weather sticks around as we move through much of next week.

Highs stay steady as well in the lower to middle 80s with relatively low humidity making for ample amounts of time outdoors. Make sure to wear sunscreen if you plan on spending a lot of time outside as we grow closer to summer.

Warmer with more sunshine next week
Warmer with more sunshine next week

