Steamy today before a cold front’s rain impacts part of the weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Stray rain and storms develop today, with the increasing humidity, but it’s nothing compared the line of rain moving through Saturday. At least the second half of the weekend looks and feels great!

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s a mostly clear morning, with stray fog and stray rain. We’re starting the day at a seasonable low of 58 degrees.

Stray rain and storms develop, mainly in our higher elevations, today. We are warming to around 81 degrees, but in the shade it feels a couple of degrees warmer thanks to the muggier conditions. Now, it’s also a mostly sunny day so that makes it feel hotter too.

Tonight is partly cloudy with ongoing stray pop-up rain and storms throughout our area, with a low of 62 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Saturday, a line of rain moves through during the morning to early afternoon, then scattered rain and some storms trail behind. We’ll top out around 71 degrees, with some a little warmer as temperatures try to increase behind that main line of rain. We’ll have gusts around 20 mph, and collect around half an inch of rain across most of our area.

Now, Sunday is beautiful and more comfortable, with lower humidity and sunshine. We’ll start out cooler at 54 degrees and warm to 79 degrees.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, temperatures remain seasonably warm to start next week but gradually getting warmer. Rain chances look limited, if you have a project that needs a drier stretch of weather or plan to join us at the Visit Knoxville Open!

