THP arrests Campbell County High School Principal

JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol arrested Campbell County High School Principal Benjamin Foust Thursday night.

Foust was pulled over for not having insurance before troopers found he had a failure to appear on speeding and financial charges from 2006, and is currently listed as booked in the Claiborne County Jail.

WVLT reached out to Campbell County Director of Schools, but she has not returned calls at this time.

Principal Foust was reinstated after briefly being under investigation by the Department of Children’s Services in March of 2023. The DCS investigation stemmed from an anonymous phone tip to DCS. That tip proved to be insubstantial, according to Foust’s legal representatives.

DCS officials confirmed to WVLT News that Foust was under investigation, but the school system did not provide a statement.

As of Friday afternoon Benjamin Foust was listed as the Principal of Campbell County High School on the school’s official website.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.