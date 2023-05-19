WVLT News honored with 8 ETSPJ Golden Press Card Awards

WVLT News was honored with eight East Tennessee Society of Professional Journalists Golden Press Card Awards Thursday.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - WVLT News was honored with eight East Tennessee Society of Professional Journalists Golden Press Card Awards Thursday. Four of those awards were for first place, and two were for second place.

All the awards covered work from 2022, and are listed below:

