WVLT News honored with 8 ETSPJ Golden Press Card Awards
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - WVLT News was honored with eight East Tennessee Society of Professional Journalists Golden Press Card Awards Thursday. Four of those awards were for first place, and two were for second place.
All the awards covered work from 2022, and are listed below:
- 1st place: Feature Reporting: “Life Comes Full Circle:” Casey Wheeless
- 1st Place: Breaking News: “Finding Alijah:” WVLT Team
- 1st Place: Best Newscast: Hatcher Mountain Wildfire
- 1st Place: Best Anchor: Harry Sullivan
- 2nd place: Series Package Project Writing: Mornings on the Move
- 2nd place: Documentary: “Honoring our Heroes”
- 2nd Place: Climate and Environmental Reporting: Ben Cathey
- 2nd Place: Best Anchor: Casey Wheeless
