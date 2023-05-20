Lower humidity returns with more sunshine Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rain chances continue to dwindle through the overnight, but in its place we are looking at the potential for patchy dense fog Sunday morning. Lower humidity is also moving in behind the front and will give us a more comfortable feel as we move into the early part of next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Rain chances will gradually diminish through the first half of the overnight before areas of patchy dense fog take over for the morning hours of Sunday. Temperatures will be slow to fall as well thanks to the cloud cover in place as many areas wake up into the middle 50s.

More sunshine is on the way for Sunday afternoon and will be the pick of the weekend as highs will be much closer to average. Lower humidity will be the biggest difference as our afternoon temperatures will feel much like what we are seeing on the thermometer. Highs Sunday afternoon are in the upper 70s to near 80 and will be the perfect time for an afternoon walk or run as well as getting the kids outside to the playground!

LOOKING AHEAD

Our nice weather is here to stay for several days as we start of the week with lots of sunshine and comfortable temperatures. Highs stay steady in the lower to middle 80s with a stray shower possible in the higher elevations for both Monday and Tuesday.

Looking ahead to the Knoxville Open that runs all of next week the weather looks to cooperate with dry afternoons and seasonable temperatures. Make sure to get outside and enjoy the wonderful weather as we get in a quiet pattern for the next few days!

Staying close to average for much of the week (WVLT)

