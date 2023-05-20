More than a thousand KCS third-graders fail ELA TCAP

Parents will have until Sunday to decide if their children would be retaking the test.
Parents will have until Sunday to decide if their children would be retaking the test.(WVLT)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - About 1,600 third-graders inside Knox County Schools failed the ELA section of the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program, also known as TCAP, according to officials with the school system.

KCS Spokeswoman Carly Harrington said there are 4,461 students currently enrolled in third grade at KCS, meaning almost 36% of the students failed.

“Parents and guardians of students who qualified were notified this evening and will have until the evening of Sunday, May 21 to opt-in for a retake test,” Harrington said. “While KCS did not receive testing data from TDOE until late today, we are grateful for the hard work and preparation of our staff to be able to process the information and communicate with our third-grade families as quickly as possible.”

If a student does not retake the test or fail it again, they will be legally required by the state to go to summer camp and get tutoring or repeat the grade, according to Harrington.

