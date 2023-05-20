Police: Multiple shot, one killed in early morning Knoxville shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person is dead, after a shooting in East Knoxville. Officers with the Knoxville Police Department were called to a shooting just after 4:00 A.M. Saturday morning at The Kave located at 2131 E. Magnolia near Olive Street in East Knoxville.

Police said when officers arrived they found multiple shots were fired outside of The Kave. One man in the parking lot was suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was transported from the scene to the UT Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead investigators said.

While officers were on the scene, a second gunshot victim arrived at the Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center via a personal vehicle. That victim was stabilized and transferred to the University Of Tennessee Medical Center, police said.

Police said there is currently no suspect information at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165 or www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

