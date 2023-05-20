Police: Multiple shot, one killed in early morning Knoxville shooting

The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning in East Knoxville.
The Kave located at 2131 E. Magnolia
The Kave located at 2131 E. Magnolia(WVLT / WBXX)
By David Sikes
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person is dead, after a shooting in East Knoxville. Officers with the Knoxville Police Department were called to a shooting just after 4:00 A.M. Saturday morning at The Kave located at 2131 E. Magnolia near Olive Street in East Knoxville.

Police said when officers arrived they found multiple shots were fired outside of The Kave. One man in the parking lot was suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was transported from the scene to the UT Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead investigators said.

While officers were on the scene, a second gunshot victim arrived at the Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center via a personal vehicle. That victim was stabilized and transferred to the University Of Tennessee Medical Center, police said.

Police said there is currently no suspect information at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165 or www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tennessee Highway Patrol arrested Campbell County High School Principal Benjamin Foust on...
THP arrests Campbell County High School Principal
John Deloach was charged with first-degree murder.
KPD identifies victim in deadly standoff situation
The Blount County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the...
Police searching for driver of truck in deadly hit-and-run crash
Father killed in crash leaves behind children, their already grieving mother
Father killed in crash leaves behind children, their already grieving mother
The family has identified the student as 15-year-old Alaina Dildine.
Student drowns in high school pool during gym class, officials say

Latest News

The the park hopes guests will vote for their favorite water coaster on the park.
Soaky Mountain Waterpark open for a 4th season
Widespread rainfall through early afternoon/evening.
Widespread rain settles in for Saturday
Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs said he cannot increase pay for KCSO without increasing property...
Knox Co. mayor publicly responds to sheriff’s budget increase request
Nearly 200 people welcomed as American citizens