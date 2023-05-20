Search underway for missing Knoxville teen
Officials with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers announced they were helping police look for a missing Knoxville teen.
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers asked for the public’s help in finding a missing Knoxville teen.
Officials said 16-year-old Darius Evans left where he was staying on Division Street around 11:20 p.m. on Thursday.
He left with three other boys, Triston Hurst, Jun Martinez and Michael Reagan.
Those with information are asked to contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at the organization’s website.
Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.