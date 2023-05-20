Search underway for missing Knoxville teen

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers asked for the public’s help in finding a missing Knoxville teen.

Officials said 16-year-old Darius Evans left where he was staying on Division Street around 11:20 p.m. on Thursday.

He left with three other boys, Triston Hurst, Jun Martinez and Michael Reagan.

Those with information are asked to contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at the organization’s website.

Have you seen #missingteen Darius Evans? If you have any information on where he or the other boys he left with are staying contact East TN Valley Crime Stoppers.@Knoxville_PD #CrimeStoppers #missingperson #missingchild pic.twitter.com/ACL9LUCgh2 — East TN Valley Crime Stoppers (@tn_crime) May 20, 2023

