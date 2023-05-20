Search underway for missing Knoxville teen

Officials with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers announced they were helping police look for a missing Knoxville teen.
Officials with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers announced they were searching for a...
Officials with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers announced they were searching for a missing Knoxville teen.(KPD)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers asked for the public’s help in finding a missing Knoxville teen.

Officials said 16-year-old Darius Evans left where he was staying on Division Street around 11:20 p.m. on Thursday.

He left with three other boys, Triston Hurst, Jun Martinez and Michael Reagan.

Those with information are asked to contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at the organization’s website.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tennessee Highway Patrol arrested Campbell County High School Principal Benjamin Foust on...
THP arrests Campbell County High School Principal
Parents will have until Sunday to decide if their children would be retaking the test.
More than a thousand KCS third-graders fail ELA TCAP
John Deloach was charged with first-degree murder.
KPD identifies victim in deadly standoff situation
The Kave located at 2131 E. Magnolia
Police: Multiple shot, one killed in early morning Knoxville shooting
The family has identified the student as 15-year-old Alaina Dildine.
Student drowns in high school pool during gym class, officials say

Latest News

More sunshine and pleasant temperatures Monday
Lower humidity returns with more sunshine Sunday
Siblings, Ashley and Andrew Rogers journey on Rocky Top
Deputies say they have arrested the individual who fled the scene of last Sunday’s fatal car...
Police arrest driver of truck in deadly hit-and-run crash
Dominck Waters Frizzell the man at the center of a federal lawsuit alleging sexual abuse of...
Knoxville cheer coach arrested on charges of child sex crimes