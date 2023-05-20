Security guard killed in shooting outside Knoxville nightclub, KPD says

The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning in East Knoxville.
By David Sikes and Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Knoxville Police Department were called to a shooting just after 4:00 A.M. Saturday morning at The Kave located at 2131 E. Magnolia near Olive Street in East Knoxville.

Police said when officers arrived they found multiple shots were fired outside of The Kave.

One man, 25-year-old Adrian Robuck, was found in the parking lot suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Robuck was an armed security guard who was employed by the nightclub.

“Based on the investigation led by the Knoxville Police Department Homicide Unit, it is believed that the shooting was targeted, though it is not believed that the victim was the intended target,” officials said.

While officers were on the scene, a second gunshot victim arrived at the Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center via a personal vehicle. That victim was stabilized and transferred to UTMC, police said.

Police said there is currently no suspect information at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165 or www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

