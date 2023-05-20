Soaky Mountain Waterpark open for a 4th season

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Soaky Mountain Waterpark opened the gates for a 4th season and held a season passholder day on Friday.

The park this year is asking guests to vote for the best water coaster on property. They’re pitting “The Edge” against the “Avalaunch” in a friendly competition. Votes can be cast both online and at the park.

“So we invite all of our guests to come out and take part in the coaster class we want to know which is your favorite. Do you want to take a ride on the edge? Is that your favorite water coaster? Or the tried and true favorite Avalaunch?” said Nikki Harrell with Soaky Mountain.

The waterpark’s five new double decker cabanas, which opened late in the season last year, are also generating a lot of interest on the waterpark’s website. They are located right by The Edge water coaster, and feature a sun deck on the upper level, soft-seating for up to 20 people, food and drink service, a shaded lower level, a TV and a fan.

“They are the only two-story cabanas in Tennessee, and they are really popular with large groups and families,” said Dave Andrews, General Manager.

