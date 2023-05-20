Widespread rain settles in for Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As we move into the mid-morning hours the rainfall will start to arrive and really off and on rain chances stay with us for much of the day.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s pretty much a soggy Saturday with a few chances to run in and out of a shower. The heaviest of the rain will be here really through the middle part of the day and then become more scattered as we move into the early evening.

Tonight, the rain stays with us early and then starts to move on out of here making way for a clearer start to Sunday, with some patches of fog. Sunday, we’ll start off near 54 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

The better day of our weekend is Sunday. Sunshine builds in for the afternoon and temperatures rebound nicely to near 79 by the afternoon. If you are headed out on area lakes, just look for a light chop. Water temperatures are near 72 degrees at the surface.

Expect a light chop on area lakes on Sunday. Otherwise, should be a nice day boating. (WVLT)

It gets even better on Monday with more sun we’re up to cracking the 80 degree mark. Temperatures stay mostly seasonable through next week with lower humidity levels making most afternoons feel really comfortable.

The next rain opportunities come Friday into Saturday.

Sunshine builds in for next week with pleasant humidity levels. (WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.