Horse euthanized after race at Churchill Downs

(WAVE News)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A horse was euthanized after a race at Churchill Downs on Saturday, according to a release.

Swanson Lake was vanned off with a significant injury to the left hind leg about 100 yards past the finish of Saturday’s sixth race, according Equine Medical Director for CDI Doctor Will Farmer.

Upon further diagnostics, the injury was deemed inoperable and Swanson Lake was humanely euthanized, officials said.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tennessee Highway Patrol arrested Campbell County High School Principal Benjamin Foust on...
THP arrests Campbell County High School Principal
Parents will have until Sunday to decide if their children would be retaking the test.
More than a thousand KCS third-graders fail ELA TCAP
The Kave located at 2131 E. Magnolia
Security guard killed in shooting outside Knoxville nightclub, KPD says
Dominck Waters Frizzell the man at the center of a federal lawsuit alleging sexual abuse of...
Knoxville cheer coach arrested on charges of child sex crimes
Deputies say they have arrested the individual who fled the scene of last Sunday’s fatal car...
Police arrest driver of truck in deadly hit-and-run crash

Latest News

Officials with the Seymour Volunteer Fire Department were on the scene of a deadly car crash...
Crews working deadly crash on Highway 411 in Blount Co.
Roasting marshmallows (generic)
Report names the best spot to camp in Tennessee
More sunshine and warmer weather on the way Monday with a stray shower possible
More sunshine Monday, stray shower for the afternoon
The Kave located at 2131 E. Magnolia
Security guard killed in shooting outside Knoxville nightclub, KPD says
A cow from southeast Tennessee tested positive for atypical BSE at a packing company in South...
Case of atypical BSE, or mad cow disease, reported in Tennessee