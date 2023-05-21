More sunshine Monday, stray shower for the afternoon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A nice quiet stretch of weather has arrived and with it some lower humidity for the afternoons. Temperatures remain warm as we start out the new week with just a stray shower or two expected for the afternoons.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Skies remain clear as we head through the overnight and as lower humidity remains in place it will allow us to be a little cooler to start Monday morning. Lows fall into the lower to middle 50s with a mostly clear to partly cloudy start as a few clouds pass by from time to time.

Sunshine will mix with clouds as we head through the afternoon and it will be another nice day to get out and enjoy if you can. High temperatures will be a little warmer as we head into the lower 80s with a touch more humidity. With the slight increase in humidity we could see a stray shower developing along the higher elevations and into the south valley. Most of us stay dry though and if you plan on being outdoors for a prolonged period of time don’t forget the sunscreen.

LOOKING AHEAD

More sunshine is in the mix for Tuesday and the middle of the week as high pressure stays in place and will keep things quiet. We’ll remain close to average in the lower to middle 80s for the afternoon and back into the middle 50s for the mornings. Perfect weather if you plan on heading out to the Knoxville Open.

Next chance of rain isn’t until Friday and even then our opportunities remain spotty at best. Enjoy the nice stretch of weather ahead!

Nice and warm with more sunshine for the week ahead (WVLT)

