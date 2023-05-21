“Pink With A Purpose”: Organization holds 5K run and walk to raise awareness for cancer survivors

Participants in the Cancer Walk enjoy a day of giving
Participants in the Cancer Walk enjoy a day of giving(Action News 5)
By Kelli Cook
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Marquette Park turned pink Saturday for the Cancer Survivors 5K Run/Walk.

The non-profit “Pink With a Purpose” held the free event to raise awareness for all cancer survivors of all ages.

Couple enjoys a day at Cancer Walk
Couple enjoys a day at Cancer Walk(Action News 5)

The organization’s founder April Wadlington-Hubbard says her youngest participant Saturday was just 12-year-old brain cancer survivor.

Pink with a purpose has been around since 2011 working to enhance cancer awareness of prevention and treatment.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tennessee Highway Patrol arrested Campbell County High School Principal Benjamin Foust on...
THP arrests Campbell County High School Principal
Parents will have until Sunday to decide if their children would be retaking the test.
More than a thousand KCS third-graders fail ELA TCAP
The Kave located at 2131 E. Magnolia
Security guard killed in shooting outside Knoxville nightclub, KPD says
Dominck Waters Frizzell the man at the center of a federal lawsuit alleging sexual abuse of...
Knoxville cheer coach arrested on charges of child sex crimes
Deputies say they have arrested the individual who fled the scene of last Sunday’s fatal car...
Police arrest driver of truck in deadly hit-and-run crash

Latest News

Officials with the Seymour Volunteer Fire Department were on the scene of a deadly car crash...
Crews working deadly crash on Highway 411 in Blount Co.
Roasting marshmallows (generic)
Report names the best spot to camp in Tennessee
More sunshine and warmer weather on the way Monday with a stray shower possible
More sunshine Monday, stray shower for the afternoon
The Kave located at 2131 E. Magnolia
Security guard killed in shooting outside Knoxville nightclub, KPD says
A cow from southeast Tennessee tested positive for atypical BSE at a packing company in South...
Case of atypical BSE, or mad cow disease, reported in Tennessee