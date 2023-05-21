Police: 2 infants found dead in Cleveland neighborhood

FILE - Police officials confirmed they are investigating the circumstances behind two infants...
FILE - Police officials confirmed they are investigating the circumstances behind two infants that were found dead in Cleveland, Ohio.(Vic Gideon)
By Alec Sapolin and Amanda Alvarado
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Two infants were found dead in Cleveland, Ohio, WOIO reports.

Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia with the Cleveland Police Department says police found the infants Saturday around 7:20 p.m. in the Buckeye Shaker Square neighborhood of Cleveland, Ohio.

“The Cleveland Police Homicide Unit investigates all cases of child fatalities,” Ciaccia said.

Police did not say if the babies appeared to have suffered any injuries prior to their deaths.

Their deaths remain under investigation.

