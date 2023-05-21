Report names the best spot to camp in Tennessee

By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 7:39 PM EDT
DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As summer approaches, you may be contemplating camping as an option for your upcoming vacation.

If you’re also wondering where the best spots to camp are, an online camping site’s report may be able to help.

In a report by The Dyrt, a platform designed to allow visitors to discover and book campgrounds, ten spots were ranked as some of the best to camp in the southeast. Among those ten is an RV park in Tennessee.

Located in Dandridge, the Anchor Down RV Resort secured the third spot among the ten. The resort, located on the shores of Douglas Lake, offers amenities and facilities such as a pool, hot tub and a clubhouse, according to the report.

The Great Smoky Mountains are visible from the park, and the report said the location is a peaceful setting for nature lovers.

Prices to reserve a spot on the resort’s grounds range from $49 to $139, according to the report. There are 170 sites available, and pets and fires are allowed on the grounds.

Taking the number one spot for the best place to camp in the southeast was Cherokee Rock Village in Alabama. Grayton Beach State Park in Florida took spot number two.

Visit The Dyrt’s website for a full list of rankings.

