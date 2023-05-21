Sunshine returns today with lower humidity

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The sunshine is back today and looks to stick around for the new work week! We are only tracking a few stray rain chances throughout the week with low humidity.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Some of us are dealing with patchy fog this morning, but that should clear up quickly bringing us mostly sunny skies throughout the day. Temperatures are starting off in the low to mid-50s north of I-40. The rest of us, including Knoxville and surrounding counties, are in the lower 60s this morning.

That sunshine continues throughout the day with a high near 79 degrees! Winds are form the northeast at 5 to 15 mph. The dew points are low which means the humidity is low. It’ll feel great this afternoon! Get out and enjoy it!

LOOKING AHEAD

The sunshine and lower humidity continue into the new week. We’ll see a few more clouds at times Monday and Tuesday with a stray shower or storm in the mountains and southern valley.

We will slowly warm up into the lower 80s throughout the week with the chance for a few more spotty storms by Friday.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, it looks like a dry, sunny, and warm Memorial Day Weekend! Highs remain in the lower 80s with the chance for a stray shower on Saturday.

Sunday's First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

