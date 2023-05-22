‘Belligerent’ passenger hits flight attendant with phone, airline says

Frontier Airlines says a female passenger hit a flight attendant with an intercom phone as she...
Frontier Airlines says a female passenger hit a flight attendant with an intercom phone as she was being escorted off the plane after becoming “belligerent” during the wait for departure.(Source: CNN, Frontier Airlines)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 6:06 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (CNN) - An airline passenger was arrested after she allegedly hit a flight attendant with an intercom phone.

The incident happened Sunday in Denver as the Frontier Airlines flight was getting ready to leave. The airline said a female passenger was asked to get off the plane after becoming “belligerent” during the wait for departure.

The woman allegedly hit a flight attendant with an intercom phone as she was being escorted out, according to the airline.

Denver law enforcement arrested the passenger. Police told CNN she was cited for assault.

Tracking data indicates the flight left nearly four hours after its originally scheduled departure time.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

The Tennessee Highway Patrol arrested Campbell County High School Principal Benjamin Foust on...
THP arrests Campbell County High School Principal
Officials with the Seymour Volunteer Fire Department were on the scene of a deadly car crash...
Crews working deadly crash on Highway 411 in Blount Co.
The Kave located at 2131 E. Magnolia
Security guard killed in shooting outside Knoxville nightclub, KPD says
Parents will have until Sunday to decide if their children would be retaking the test.
More than a thousand KCS third-graders fail ELA TCAP
Dominck Waters Frizzell the man at the center of a federal lawsuit alleging sexual abuse of...
Knoxville cheer coach arrested on charges of child sex crimes

Latest News

Authorities say a family had been going through a grandfather’s belongings when they found a...
Father killed when grenade in grandfather’s belongings explodes
Police say Adalberto Santiago, a 34-year-old security guard, was fatally shot while trying to...
Security guard dragged, fatally shot in Dallas parking garage
Police: Security guard fatally shot after confronting man breaking into cars
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks building heat, with more sunshine and winds at times...
Stray rain developing today with some clearing ahead