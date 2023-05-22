Bloody motel fight with manchette ends with 3 in Monroe County jail

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three people are in jail after a bloody fight at a Madisonville motel Saturday night, Madisonville Police Department officials said.

Officers responded to the Town and Country Motel on US Highway 411 around 6:30 p.m. on the report of a fight involving a manchette, according to MPD.

“Officers quickly arrived on scene discovering a male subject covered in blood,” officials said, adding that the suspects were intoxicated at the time. “One of the subjects bit another subject and the third subject chased after the first party with a machete attempting to stab him.”

Those involved in the fight were identified as Roger Powers, Corey Everett and Charity Crouch. They were charged with the following:

Roger Powers

Simple Assault

Simple Assault

Public Intoxication

Corey Everett

Aggravated Assault

Public Intoxication

Charity Crouch

Public Intoxication

