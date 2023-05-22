Bloomin’ BBQ Music & Food Festival crowns winner in Dolly Parton singing competition

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Bloomin’ BBQ Music & Food Festival crowned the winner of their Dolly Parton cover contest Saturday in an event emceed by WVLT’s own Casey Wheeless!

The Mountain Soul Vocal Competition honors the songwriting of East Tennessee’s Queen Dolly Parton. Contestants from across the nation sing a Dolly song in their own style, then a kid and adult winner are picked from all the entries.

The winners of 2023′s competition were Tara Clance, who competed two decades ago as a child, and Sophie Wickwire.

