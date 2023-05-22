Blount Co. man dead, others injured in DUI crash, sheriff says

BLOUNT CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A 33-year-old man was killed and two others were injured after a crash on Sevierville Road Sunday evening, according to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash involved three vehicles, officials said, and Aaron Dixon, 33, of Rockford was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two who were injured were not identified, other than their ages. The 16-year-old and 23-year-old were taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

William Odom, who officials said was at-fault in the crash, was evaluated at the scene, sparking a DUI investigation. Odom was also not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, officials said. The three who were hurt were.

“This serves as a sad reminder that drinking and driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs can lead to serious consequences,” Sheriff James Lee Berrong said. “Getting behind the wheel intoxicated is NEVER okay. Designate a sober driver, call a ride share service, or just stay at home if you’ve been drinking. A life was cut short due to negligence, and it could have been avoided. As summer approaches and you start making holiday plans, please think about the consequences of driving intoxicated before it’s too late.”

Odom was charged with driving under the influence (second offense), vehicle assault and vehicle homicide.

