Crews working deadly crash on Highway 411 in Blount Co.
Officials with the Seymour Volunteer Fire Department were on the scene of a deadly car crash Sunday evening.
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BLOUNT CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Seymour Volunteer Fire Department announced they were on the scene of a deadly crash on Sevierville Road or Highway 411, at Raintree Road.
The highway was closed as crews worked the crash, according to officials.
Deputies with the Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office also responded to the crash.
They asked drivers to avoid the area and find an alternate route as the road would be closed for an extended period of time.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.