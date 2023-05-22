Dickey tabbed All-SEC Second Team by league’s coaches

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After leading Tennessee and ranking among the conference leaders in multiple offensive categories, Jared Dickey was voted an All-SEC second team selection by the league’s coaches, the Southeastern Conference announced on Monday.

The redshirt-sophomore outfielder finished the regular season ranked among the SEC leaders in batting average and hits in conference-only games. Dickey batted .369 in 28 league games, good for third in the SEC, while his 41 hits were tied for fifth.

Dickey hit six of his 12 home runs during conference play and finished second on the team with 23 RBIs against SEC opponents. He also led the team with 64 total bases in league play.

Overall, the Mount Juliet, Tennessee, native set career highs in nearly every major offensive category and led the team with a .348 batting average, 70 hits, three triples and 118 total bases. Dickey set career highs with 52 runs scored, 12 homers and 46 RBIs, as well.

This marks the first postseason All-SEC honor for Dickey, who was tabbed a third-team preseason All-American by Baseball America.

Along with being one of the team’s top hitters from a statistical standpoint, Dickey also stepped into a major leadership role on this year’s team, filling the void left by numerous players who joined the professional ranks following the 2022 season.

After a disappointing 5-10 start to conference play, Dickey helped lead the Vols to an impressive finish to the year, winning 15 of their final 19 games overall while going 11-4 in the second half of SEC play.

Dickey and the seventh-seeded Volunteers will begin their postseason against No. 10 seed Texas A&M on Tuesday at approximately 1:30 p.m. ET on the SEC Network.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.