Kentucky deputy killed in the line of duty

Kentucky deputy killed in the line of duty
By WKYT News Staff and Kelsey Souto
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky sheriff’s deputy was killed in the line of duty Monday.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office has identified that deputy as Deputy Caleb Conley.

The sheriff’s office says 35-year-old Deputy Conley leaves behind a wife and small children. They say he had been with the sheriff’s office for four years and was in the Army for eight years before that.

We’re told Deputy Conley was shot during a traffic stop just before 5 p.m. Monday near the 127 mile marker on southbound I-75. Our Georgetown weather camera showed a lot of police activity at the southbound rest stop in the area.

Police say they have apprehended a suspect in connection with the shooting.

The investigation is being led by Kentucky State Police.

A press conference concerning the shooting of a Scott County Sheriff's deputy

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tennessee Highway Patrol arrested Campbell County High School Principal Benjamin Foust on...
Campbell County High School principal arrested by Tennessee Highway Patrol
William Odom
Blount Co. man dead, others injured in DUI crash, sheriff says
The Kave located at 2131 E. Magnolia
Security guard killed in shooting outside Knoxville nightclub, KPD says
Parents will have until Sunday to decide if their children would be retaking the test.
Only 40% of Tenn. third-graders ready for fourth grade, Dept. of Education says
Bloody motel fight with machete ends with 3 in Monroe County jail
Bloody motel fight with machete ends with 3 in Monroe County jail

Latest News

Forecast From WVLT
The lower humidity continues with stray showers
Oak Ridge County Club and Three Ridges hosted qualifier rounds for the Visit Knoxville Open.
Eight golfers go through stressful process to qualify for Visit Knoxville Open
Eight golfers go through stressful process to qualify for Visit Knoxville Open
Bloody motel fight with machete ends with 3 in Monroe County jail
Suspect who shot at deputy arrested, KCSO says