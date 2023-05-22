Key Vol forward announces he’s leaving Rocky Top

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Uros Plavsic announced he was leaving Rocky Top to pursue a professional career.

Plavsic started 45 games over four seasons on Rocky Top.

“The University of Tennessee gave me an opportunity to grow as a player but more importantly as a man. To everyone that’s been a part of this beautiful journey - THANK YOU. I have been blessed to represent myself, my family and my country as well as this University.”

During his time on Rocky Top, he appeared in 34 games, with 20 starts, and posted the team’s best field-goal percentage, shooting .636.

Tennessee basketball could have a completely different look to it come next fall. Josiah-Jordan James and Julian Phillips are going through the NBA Draft process while forward Olivier Nkamhoua and guard BJ Edwards entered the transfer portal. Guard Tyreke Key exhausted his eligibility, while Santiago Vescovi announced he’ll be returning for one final season.

Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened 🧡 pic.twitter.com/U2tgdUTKMC — Uroš Plavšić (@urosp33) May 22, 2023

