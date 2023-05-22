Knox County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect who shot at deputy during traffic stop

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office announced they were actively searching for a suspect who fired at a deputy during a traffic stop Monday morning.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that they were actively searching for a suspect who shot at a deputy.

A patrol officer tried to conduct a traffic stop for reckless driving when the man driving the black Chevrolet pick up truck fired at least one shot at the deputy, according to officials.

The suspect drove away from the scene before ditching the truck on Sanford at Oak Crest and ran away.

“The suspect is a white male approximately 30-40 years of age,” officials said. “He was wearing a red sleeveless shirt and light colored ball hat (keep in mind he could change clothes) and this description could be irrelevant.”

Air Watch and the K-9 unit was called in to help with the search.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Teleserve Unit at 865-215-2243.

