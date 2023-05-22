Knoxville Police Advisory and Review Committee to hold quarterly public meeting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The City of Knoxville Police Advisory and Review Committee is set to hold a quarterly public meeting at the Beck Cultural Exchange Center. That meeting was previously scheduled for May 18 but was moved to May 25 at 6 p.m.

The committee, which provides an independent review of police activity, will present information on cases from the Knoxville Police Department’s Internal Affairs Unit during the first quarter of 2023- January through March. The meeting will also include a public forum.

The meeting will be the first since Lisa Edwards died in KPD custody.

Previous Coverage: ‘It was appropriate’ | KPD Chief Noel stands by punishments of officers who arrested Lisa Edwards

Those interested in speaking at the meeting can sign up here or in person on the day of the meeting at 5:30 p.m.

The Beck Cultural Exchange Center is located at 1927 Dandridge Ave.

