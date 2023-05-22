Kurt Cobain’s smashed-up guitar sells for nearly $600,000

A guitar smashed up and signed by Kurt Cobain sold at auction for almost $600,000.
A guitar smashed up and signed by Kurt Cobain sold at auction for almost $600,000.(Getty Images)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – An electric guitar once owned by the late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain has sold for almost $600,000.

The Hard Rock Café in New York City auctioned off the black, left-handed Fender Stratocaster over the weekend, along with other pieces of rock history.

Cobain had smashed up and signed the guitar.

The instrument has been reassembled but is not playable.

It sold for $595,000, almost 10 times its estimated value.

Nirvana’s popularity soared with their second album “Nevermind” released in 1991.

Cobain died by suicide at the peak of his fame in 1994. He was just 27 years old.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tennessee Highway Patrol arrested Campbell County High School Principal Benjamin Foust on...
Campbell County High School principal arrested by Tennessee Highway Patrol
William Odom
Blount Co. man dead, others injured in DUI crash, sheriff says
The Kave located at 2131 E. Magnolia
Security guard killed in shooting outside Knoxville nightclub, KPD says
Parents will have until Sunday to decide if their children would be retaking the test.
Only 40% of Tenn. third-graders ready for fourth grade, Dept. of Education says
A cow from southeast Tennessee tested positive for atypical BSE at a packing company in South...
Case of atypical BSE, or mad cow disease, reported in Tennessee

Latest News

The measure is expected to be challenged and will serve as a testing ground for the TikTok-free...
TikTok files lawsuit to overturn Montana’s 1st-in-nation ban on video sharing app
Howard Croft had been charged with two misdemeanor counts of willful neglect of duty.
Charges dismissed against ex-public works official in Flint, Michigan, water scandal
President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference in Hiroshima, Japan, Sunday, May 21, 2023,...
Biden, McCarthy to hold pivotal meeting on debt ceiling as time to resolve standoff grows short
Boys and Girls Club of the Tennessee Valley
Proceeds from Visit Knoxville Open benefit Boys and Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley