Lindsey named SEC Pitcher of the Week after dominant outing at South Carolina

UT opens postseason play on Tuesday in the SEC Tournament.
Andrew Lindsey
Andrew Lindsey(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Zack Rickens
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee junior pitcher Andrew Lindsey was named the SEC Pitcher of the Week on Monday, as announced by the league office.

The New Johnsonville, Tennessee, native continued his impressive form with his best start of the season, tossing a career-best 8.1 shutout innings in last Friday night’s series-opening 5-0 victory over No. 13 South Carolina.

Lindsey surrendered just three hits, all singles, and did not issue a single walk while striking out five Gamecocks. The right hander retired the final 17 batters he faced before being lifted with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning.

The shutout was Tennessee’s eighth of the season, which ranks third in the nation and second in the SEC behind LSU’s nine.

The honor marks the first SEC weekly award of Lindsey’s career, and the third time a Vols’ pitcher has won SEC Pitcher of the Week recognition this season. Drew Beam was named SEC Co-Pitcher of the Week on May 1 and Chase Burns was tabbed SEC Co-Pitcher of the Week on April 24.

UT opens postseason play on Tuesday in the SEC Tournament, where it will take on No. 10 seed Texas A&M at approximately 1:30 p.m. ET in Hoover, Alabama.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tennessee Highway Patrol arrested Campbell County High School Principal Benjamin Foust on...
Campbell County High School principal arrested by Tennessee Highway Patrol
William Odom
Blount Co. man dead, others injured in DUI crash, sheriff says
The Kave located at 2131 E. Magnolia
Security guard killed in shooting outside Knoxville nightclub, KPD says
Parents will have until Sunday to decide if their children would be retaking the test.
More than 1,000 Knox County third-graders fail English Language Arts TCAP
A cow from southeast Tennessee tested positive for atypical BSE at a packing company in South...
Case of atypical BSE, or mad cow disease, reported in Tennessee

Latest News

Vol baseball
Vol baseball splits Saturday doubleheader to take South Carolina series
No. 4 Lady Vols and Indiana in final game of the Knoxville Regional
Moving on: The Lady Vols take down Indiana to take Knoxville Regional
No. 4 Lady Vols face Indiana in game one, Saturday during the Knoxville Regional
Lady Vols surge past Indiana to advance to Sunday
Knoxville Regional, Lady Vols host NKU in opening round
No. 4 Lady Vols put together massive third inning to move past NKU