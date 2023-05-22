Lindsey named SEC Pitcher of the Week after dominant outing at South Carolina

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee junior pitcher Andrew Lindsey was named the SEC Pitcher of the Week on Monday, as announced by the league office.

The New Johnsonville, Tennessee, native continued his impressive form with his best start of the season, tossing a career-best 8.1 shutout innings in last Friday night’s series-opening 5-0 victory over No. 13 South Carolina.

Lindsey surrendered just three hits, all singles, and did not issue a single walk while striking out five Gamecocks. The right hander retired the final 17 batters he faced before being lifted with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning.

The shutout was Tennessee’s eighth of the season, which ranks third in the nation and second in the SEC behind LSU’s nine.

The honor marks the first SEC weekly award of Lindsey’s career, and the third time a Vols’ pitcher has won SEC Pitcher of the Week recognition this season. Drew Beam was named SEC Co-Pitcher of the Week on May 1 and Chase Burns was tabbed SEC Co-Pitcher of the Week on April 24.

UT opens postseason play on Tuesday in the SEC Tournament, where it will take on No. 10 seed Texas A&M at approximately 1:30 p.m. ET in Hoover, Alabama.

