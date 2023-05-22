The lower humidity continues with stray showers

Meteorologist Ben Cathey says this week is a warm but quiet one!
Humidity forecast
By Ben Cathey
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A few stray showers are possible Tuesday, but we’ll see more sunshine by the afternoon hours. The sunshine and warm temperatures really continue all the way into the weekend!

WHAT TO EXPECT

We are mostly cloudy tonight with a stray shower lingering. Temperatures will only drop to around 58 degrees.

The clouds stick around Tuesday morning, but we’ll see those mostly sunny skies by the afternoon hours. Highs will top out near 81 degrees with stray pop-up showers.

LOOKING AHEAD

Wednesday and Thursday are mostly sunny and warming to the low 80s! Gusts are up to 20 mph again Wednesday with stray rain chances returning Thursday.

Friday and Saturday come with spotty rain and storms, especially Friday afternoon to evening. So, we’ll be in the upper 70s with the higher humidity.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we will warm back to 80 on Sunday and 82 on Memorial Day Monday. Stray to spotty pop-ups continue, but overall we are on a mostly dry trend for the next several days.

