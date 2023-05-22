Massive sharks ping along East Coast heading into Memorial Day weekend

Breton, a 13-foot--inch” white male shark weighing over 1,400 pounds also pinged near the Outer...
Breton, a 13-foot--inch” white male shark weighing over 1,400 pounds also pinged near the Outer Banks in North Carolina.(OCEARCH)
By Debra Worley
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Several sharks are pinging along the eastern coast just ahead of the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

According to OCEARCH, a nonprofit organization that tracks great white sharks and other large marine species, Ironbound and Rose pinged off South Carolina, while Breton and Anne Bonny pinged near the Outer Banks in North Carolina.

Ironbound is a massive 12-foot-4-inch white male shark weighing nearly 1,200 pounds. He is named after West Ironbound Island near Lunenburg, Nova Scotia.

Rose is no stranger to the East Coast during the Memorial Day holiday weekend. The 10-foot-5 female pinged along the Carolina coast in 2021.

Breton, another massive 13-foot-3 white male shark weighing over 1,400 pounds also pinged along the Carolina coast just before the holiday weekend in 2021.

Anne Bonny was just tagged April 21 in the Outer Banks. The 9-foot-3 juvenile white shark weighs 425 pounds and has been hanging around the waters off the North Carolina coast since being tagged.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tennessee Highway Patrol arrested Campbell County High School Principal Benjamin Foust on...
Campbell County High School principal arrested by Tennessee Highway Patrol
William Odom
Blount Co. man dead, others injured in DUI crash, sheriff says
The Kave located at 2131 E. Magnolia
Security guard killed in shooting outside Knoxville nightclub, KPD says
Parents will have until Sunday to decide if their children would be retaking the test.
Only 40% of Tenn. third-graders ready for fourth grade, Dept. of Education says
A cow from southeast Tennessee tested positive for atypical BSE at a packing company in South...
Case of atypical BSE, or mad cow disease, reported in Tennessee

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference in Hiroshima, Japan, Sunday, May 21, 2023,...
Biden, McCarthy to hold pivotal meeting on debt ceiling as time to resolve standoff grows short
A guitar smashed up and signed by Kurt Cobain sold at auction for almost $600,000.
Kurt Cobain’s smashed-up guitar sells for nearly $600,000
Boys and Girls Club of the Tennessee Valley
Proceeds from Visit Knoxville Open benefit Boys and Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley
William, a 12-year-old witness, captured photos of the Good Samaritan helping the ducklings...
Man struck, killed by car while helping ducks safely cross road
Proceeds from Visit Knoxville Open benefit Boys and Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley