Police: Newborns found dead in trash in Cleveland; teen mother located

By Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - The Cleveland Division of Police said Monday that the two babies found dead were left in a trash can.

Police found the bodies Saturday in the city’s Buckeye Shaker Square neighborhood. A neighbor previously reported that a landscaper first discovered them.

Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said the infants were born days before their deaths.

The mother, a 16-year-old girl, was located and taken to a hospital for treatment, according to officials.

Officials did confirm an arrest was made in this case. Police said investigators will present the facts of the case to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office.

RELATED: Police: 2 infants found dead in Cleveland neighborhood

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tennessee Highway Patrol arrested Campbell County High School Principal Benjamin Foust on...
Campbell County High School principal arrested by Tennessee Highway Patrol
William Odom
Blount Co. man dead, others injured in DUI crash, sheriff says
The Kave located at 2131 E. Magnolia
Security guard killed in shooting outside Knoxville nightclub, KPD says
Parents will have until Sunday to decide if their children would be retaking the test.
More than 1,000 Knox County third-graders fail English Language Arts TCAP
A cow from southeast Tennessee tested positive for atypical BSE at a packing company in South...
Case of atypical BSE, or mad cow disease, reported in Tennessee

Latest News

Biden, McCarthy meet in high-stakes debt ceiling meeting as clock ticks
Hundreds of people descend on the Nebraska Capitol, in Lincoln, on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, to...
Nebraska governor signs 12-week abortion ban, limits on gender-affirming care for minors
Humidity forecast
The lower humidity continues with stray showers
William Odom
Blount Co. man dead, others injured in DUI crash, sheriff says
The sheriff’s office announced they were actively searching for a suspect who fired at a deputy...
Knox County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect who shot at deputy during traffic stop