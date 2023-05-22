Stray rain developing today with some clearing ahead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Humidity levels are lower for now, keeping rain chances low but not zero. More clouds at times and our terrain help to create some pop-ups, but we’ll see more sunshine feel more heat at times this week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s mostly cloudy at times this morning, as more clouds stream through. This creates some showers, looking at a 10% coverage of our area, with some stray rain in the mountains rolling down into the Valley. We’re starting the day with a low of 57 degrees.

We see more sunshine breaking out between clouds this afternoon, with a stray shower or storm possible mainly in our higher elevations. We’re warming up to around 82 degrees, but of course the sunshine makes us feel hotter so the mild humidity levels help in the shade! There is a nice breeze out of the northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight is mostly cloudy again, with stray showers continuing. We’ll cool to around 58 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tuesday is partly cloudy, with gusts up to 20 mph. We’ll top out around 81 degrees, with stray pop-ups again.

Wednesday and Thursday are mostly sunny and warming to the low 80s! Gusts are up to 20 mph again Wednesday, and Thursday is when stray rain chances return.

Friday and Saturday come with spotty rain and storms, especially Friday afternoon to evening. So, we’ll be in the upper 70s with the higher humidity.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we will warm back to 80 on Sunday and 82 on Memorial Day Monday. We’ll continue with stray to spotty rain and storms developing.

