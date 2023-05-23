Decreasing clouds and haze from smoke

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We continue to see a haze from wildfires to our north mixed with some clouds today. We still have stray rain and storms, but we’ll warm up more the next few days, before a few showers and storms return and temperatures dip slightly into the weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s a partly cloudy morning, with stray rain. Temperatures range from low 50s along the Tennessee, Kentucky line to cooling to around 60 in the Valley.

We have layers of clouds and haze, with enough humidity to create a stray pop-up. We’re right around normal on the heat, with a high of 81 degrees. The layers of clouds break up and clear out in the afternoon to evening. We have a nice breeze out of the northeast 5 to 10 mph and occasionally gusts up to 20 mph.

Tonight is mostly clear, allowing us to cooler more to around 53 degrees. We’ll see some stray patches of fog.

LOOKING AHEAD

Wednesday is mostly sunny and warmer, with a high of 83 degrees. There is a nice breeze out of the northeast 10 to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph.

Thursday is mostly sunny but becoming partly cloudy with stray showers and storms developing again in the afternoon. We’ll still be around 84 degrees.

Friday and Saturday come with spotty rain and storms, especially Friday afternoon to evening. So, we’ll be in the upper 70s with the higher humidity. Sunday continues in the upper 70s, with stray rain and mostly sunny views.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we will warm back to 80 on Memorial Day Monday, with spotty rain and storms popping up at times. The trend is for more warmth to move in next week!

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

