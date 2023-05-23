Eight golfers go through stressful process to qualify for Visit Knoxville Open

The Oak Ridge County Club and Three Ridges hosted qualifier rounds for the Visit Knoxville Open.
By Sam Luther
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This week more than 150 golfers from around the world will compete for $1,00,000 in winnings at the Visit Knoxville Open, but the path for at least eight of those in the field didn’t come free.

At Oak Ridge Country Club and Three Ridges in Knoxville there were qualifying rounds on Monday where more than 200 people competed for eight remaining spots in the Korn Ferry Tour that starts Thursday at Holston Hills.

To compete in these qualifying events it’ll cost each golfer anywhere from $100 to $500 just to play while also having to pay their own way to travel to East Tennessee and finding a place to stay.

“You’re definitely finding ways to cut pennies here and there,” said Will Dickson.

Dickson posted a -8 score and was able to qualify, but isn’t guaranteed any money at the Visit Knoxville Open unless he finishes in the top half of the field. While money isn’t guaranteed, he’s already had to pay $500 to enter the qualifying round and drive from Atlanta to stay at a Holliday Inn for the chance to chase his dream.

“It’s a challenge, it’s a grind but everyone out here has a dream of making it to the PGA tour and this is how you get there,” said Alex Scott.

Scott was one of the not so fortunate ones who didn’t make the cut but spent eight hours driving form his home in Florida and paid $100 to come home empty handed. For Scott and the hundreds others in a similar situation. it’s all in pursuit of one day getting a meaningful win that snowballs into a long and successful career.

“We all know that one week can change your life,” said Dickson.

A full list of who is advancing to the Visit Knoxville Open can be found here as you can see those qualifying players and more in action starting Thursday morning when the Korn Ferry Tour takes center stage at Holston Hills.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tennessee Highway Patrol arrested Campbell County High School Principal Benjamin Foust on...
Campbell County High School principal arrested by Tennessee Highway Patrol
William Odom
Blount Co. man dead, others injured in DUI crash, sheriff says
The Kave located at 2131 E. Magnolia
Security guard killed in shooting outside Knoxville nightclub, KPD says
Parents will have until Sunday to decide if their children would be retaking the test.
Only 40% of Tenn. third-graders ready for fourth grade, Dept. of Education says
Bloody motel fight with machete ends with 3 in Monroe County jail
Bloody motel fight with machete ends with 3 in Monroe County jail

Latest News

Eight golfers go through stressful process to qualify for Visit Knoxville Open
Bloody motel fight with machete ends with 3 in Monroe County jail
Suspect who shot at deputy arrested, KCSO says
Blount Co. man dead, others injured in DUI crash, sheriff says