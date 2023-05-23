Heating up with lots of sunshine Wednesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We are tracking a lot of sunshine over the next couple of days with warmer temperatures! More clouds, slightly cooler temperatures, and some showers return this weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’ll see those mostly clear skies tonight with temperatures dropping to around 53 degrees.

The mostly sunny skies continue Wednesday with a warmer high near 83 degrees. There is a nice breeze out of the northeast 10 to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday is mostly sunny but becoming partly cloudy with stray showers and storms developing again in the afternoon. We’ll still be around 84 degrees.

A few more clouds move in Friday afternoon with spotty rain and storms. Highs drop to around 79 degrees.

Saturday and Sunday we are watching closely. Some of the models have rain from the east coast moving in which could make for a cooler weekend and potentially rainy at times. Right now, expect highs in the mid-70s with partly cloudy skies and spotty rain chances both days.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we will warm back to 80 on Memorial Day Monday, with spotty rain and storms popping up at times. The trend is for more warmth to move in next week!

Tuesday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

