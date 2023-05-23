KCSO: Multiple arrested in 2020 murder of elderly woman

By David Sikes
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Investigators with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office said they now have four people charged with murder in the death of an elderly woman in May of 2020.

Kimberly Glenn with KCSO said that the Major Crimes Unit, along with KCSO’s Fraud and Forgery Unit have been investigating a murder case involving Brenda Shinpaugh Crutchfield since responding to the scene at 2719 Lakin Drive on May 13, 2020, where Crutchfield was found dead inside the home.

The Grand Jury returned True Bills Indictments Thursday afternoon against 50-year-old Crystal Shinpaugh Dalton, 62-year-old Ira Earl Shinpaugh Jr., 58-year-old Randy Lee Shinpaugh, and 63-year-old Teresa Leilani Shinpaugh. All four were charged with First Degree Murder, Aggravated Neglect of an Elderly or Vulnerable Adult, and Tampering with Evidence, Dalton is also facing an additional charge of Financial Exploitation of an Elderly or Vulnerable Adult.

Glenn said that Stacie Mae Romines Butler was also taken in custody on charges of Tampering with Evidence.

Sheriff Spangler said that he would like to commend Lt. Jim Shipley for his diligence and fortitude in seeking justice for the elderly victim in this case.

