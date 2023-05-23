Knox County Sheriff’s Office investigating Karns shooting

KARNS, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Karns, office representative Kimberly Glenn told WVLT News Tuesday night.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. on West Emory Road near Karns Valley, Glenn said, and could’ve been sparked by a road rage incident.

Those with information are asked to call Major Crimes Detective Shuford at 865-215-2243.

