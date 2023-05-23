Knox County Sheriff’s Office planning training with helicopter, SWAT vehicle, patrol cars

Don’t be surprised if you see a helicopter, SWAT and patrol cars in the area.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CORRYTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office said there’s no need for panic if people see something happening in Corryton Tuesday evening. The office is holding training exercises in a church parking lot from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Those exercises are set for the Clear Springs Baptist Church, which allowed KCSO to use their parking lot. Don’t be surprised if you see a helicopter, SWAT and patrol cars in the area.

