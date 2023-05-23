Knoxville man arrested after biting ‘large chunk of flesh’ from man’s face, report says

A Knoxville man reportedly threw the victim on the ground and bit a piece of his face off.
Amini Sekibibi
Amini Sekibibi(JIMS)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man is now in custody after biting a “large chunk of flesh” from another man’s face, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News.

The incident happened Wednesday around 5 a.m., according to the report, on Wimpole Avenue. Officers were dispatched to the area to find a man, identified as the victim, bleeding heavily from his face. While there, the man, who was being propped up by a group of friends, reportedly told the officers that the suspect, Amini Sekibibi, who had been with the group, bit him.

“The victim stated that he, the suspect, and several other people were hanging out when the suspect began making mouth gestures at him,” the report said. “He said the suspect then grabbed him by the neck and threw him to the ground.”

Once on the ground, Sekibibi bit him and removed a piece of the victim’s face, the report said. Officers managed to track Sekibibi down at a nearby apartment, taking him into custody.

Sekibibi was charged with aggravated assault. The victim was treated at the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

