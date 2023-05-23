Lawsuit over Kingston TVA plant coal ash spill settled

HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Parties have reached a settlement after contracted workers at the Tennessee Valley Authority’s Kingston plant sued Jacobs, a program management company who TVA contracted after a historic ash spill.

The spill happened in December of 2008, dumping 5.4 million cubic yards of product onto the site of the plant in Harriman. Following the spill, TVA contracted Jacobs to help with the cleanup.

In 2013, workers alleged that site conditions caused them health issues due to exposure to the coal ash. Those workers filed suits against Jacobs and their contractors.

Now, the suits have been settled “to avoid further litigation,” according to Jacobs. Both lawyers of the plaintiffs and defendant provided the following comment:

“After years of litigation and lengthy negotiations, the parties have entered into a confidential settlement agreement which will resolve all of the cases,” Lawyers Greg Coleman and Dwight Tarwater said.

TVA has requested public comment about what to do with the plant. Those interested can find more information here.

