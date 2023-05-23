Lawsuit over Kingston TVA plant coal ash spill settled

Jacobs Engineering Group, a management company contracted by the TVA, has settled with contractors suing over working conditions.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Parties have reached a settlement after contracted workers at the Tennessee Valley Authority’s Kingston plant sued Jacobs, a program management company who TVA contracted after a historic ash spill.

The spill happened in December of 2008, dumping 5.4 million cubic yards of product onto the site of the plant in Harriman. Following the spill, TVA contracted Jacobs to help with the cleanup.

In 2013, workers alleged that site conditions caused them health issues due to exposure to the coal ash. Those workers filed suits against Jacobs and their contractors.

Now, the suits have been settled “to avoid further litigation,” according to Jacobs. Both lawyers of the plaintiffs and defendant provided the following comment:

“After years of litigation and lengthy negotiations, the parties have entered into a confidential settlement agreement which will resolve all of the cases,” Lawyers Greg Coleman and Dwight Tarwater said.

TVA has requested public comment about what to do with the plant. Those interested can find more information here.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Odom
Blount Co. man dead, others injured in DUI crash, sheriff says
Bloody motel fight with machete ends with 3 in Monroe County jail
Bloody motel fight with machete ends with 3 in Monroe County jail
Uros Plavsic announced on Twitter that he was leaving Rocky Top to pursue a professional career.
Key Vol forward announces he’s leaving Rocky Top
The Tennessee Highway Patrol arrested Campbell County High School Principal Benjamin Foust on...
Campbell County High School principal arrested by Tennessee Highway Patrol
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office announced the suspect who fired at a deputy during a traffic...
Suspect who shot at deputy arrested, KCSO says

Latest News

Cheyenne Boshears was the first patient at East Tennessee Children's Hospital to receive a...
Scott County woman with hearing loss becomes hearing doctor
TCAP scores could force Knoxville mom to chose between summer school and custody arrangements
TCAP scores could force Knoxville mom to chose between summer school and custody arrangements
Scott County woman with hearing loss becomes hearing doctor
Knox County Sheriff’s Office planning training with helicopter, SWAT vehicle, patrol cars
Knox County Sheriff’s Office planning training with helicopter, SWAT vehicle, patrol cars