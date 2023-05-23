Sevier County responders honored after saving girls life at water park

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County EMS was recently honored as part of the Children’s Emergency Care Alliance of Tennessee annual Star of Life Awards ceremony. They were named the winner after they helped save a 5-year-old girl in June 2022 at Dollywood’s Splash Country.

The Star of Life event was held on May 4 in Lebanon Tennessee. It honors the accomplishments of EMS personnel across the state of Tennessee who provide exemplary lifesaving care to adult and pediatric patients.

One recipient is selected from each of the eight regions in Tennessee, along with an overall winner. This year Sevier County EMS, along with Dollywood’s Splash Country Aquatics, Dollywood’s Splash Country Safety First Aid, and Pigeon Forge Fire Department, was selected as the winner in Region 2.

On June 21, 2022, Sevier County EMS was called to cardiac arrest at Dollywood’s Splash Country. Sevier County Ambulance personnel Justin Stalsworth and Tony Owens arrived on the scene just six minutes after receiving the call to find 5-year-old Callan Glarum unresponsive and without a pulse. Dollywood’s Splash Country Lifeguards performed CPR and artificial respirations until an AED shock was advised and she regained a pulse and spontaneous respirations. The child was then transferred to Sevier County EMS where, upon assessment with Pigeon Forge Fire Department Paramedic Eric Preske, she was found to be having seizure-type activity. EMS administered Ativan and the seizure activity resolved. The girl was then transported to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital by ground ambulance.

“This incident is an amazing example of rapid action, training, and cooperation between multiple care providers. Dollywood Aquatics and safety teams along with advanced life support by Sevier County Ambulance Service and Pigeon Forge Fire Department all worked together to save this young life,” said Sevier County EMS Director Rick Valentine.

“It is extremely hard to pick out a specific line of duty event that would be more deserving than another, but this one was deserving,” said Sevier County EMS Assistant Director Andrew Whaley. “We have a great group of compassionate, professional, and very capable folks. This award would not be possible without every person in our organization doing their part. Our ladies and gentlemen are true heroes.”

