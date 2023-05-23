Suspect who shot at deputy arrested, KCSO says

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office announced the suspect who fired at a deputy during a traffic stop was arrested.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that they were searching for a suspect who shot at a deputy.

A patrol officer tried to conduct a traffic stop for reckless driving when the man driving the black Chevrolet pick up truck fired at least one shot at the deputy, according to officials.

The suspect drove away from the scene before ditching the truck on Sanford at Oak Crest and ran away.

Deputies arrested 51-year-old Floyd Allen Dalton just inside Anderson County. Dalton had outstanding warrants and was found with an accomplice, according to officials.

“Sheriff Tom Spangler commends the efforts by KCSO deputies and detectives to locate and take Dalton into custody without further incident. He’s also very thankful the deputy wasn’t injured in the incident this morning. Sheriff Spangler appreciates the assistance by Anderson County Sheriff Russell Barker and his deputies this evening.”

KCSO Officials

