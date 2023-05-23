Tiger Woods withdraws from US Open

FILE - Tiger Woods is withdrawing from another PGA event.
FILE - Tiger Woods is withdrawing from another PGA event.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Golf legend Tiger Woods has withdrawn from next month’s U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club as he recovers from a recent surgery.

The U.S. Golf Association’s Monday announcement comes after the 47-year-old Woods missed last week’s PGA Championship.

He hasn’t played at the U.S. Open since 2019.

Woods last competed at the Masters in April but withdrew before the resumption of the weather-delayed third round.

He pulled out due to a reaggravation of his plantar fasciitis, a tissue inflammation that causes pain in the heel.

Woods then had surgery for arthritis in his ankle, which stemmed from severe leg injuries he suffered in a massive 20-21 car crash.

It’s still not clear if he will play in the fourth and final major of the year, the Open Championship in England in July.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Odom
Blount Co. man dead, others injured in DUI crash, sheriff says
Bloody motel fight with machete ends with 3 in Monroe County jail
Bloody motel fight with machete ends with 3 in Monroe County jail
The Tennessee Highway Patrol arrested Campbell County High School Principal Benjamin Foust on...
Campbell County High School principal arrested by Tennessee Highway Patrol
Uros Plavsic announced on Twitter that he was leaving Rocky Top to pursue a professional career.
Key Vol forward announces he’s leaving Rocky Top
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office announced the suspect who fired at a deputy during a traffic...
Suspect who shot at deputy arrested, KCSO says

Latest News

TBI investigating deadly house fire in Union County
DA: Union County man shot 4 children then set house on fire
FILE - Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at...
Russia extends detention of US journalist Evan Gershkovich
Multiple arrested in 2020 murder of elderly woman
Knox Co. Sheriff: Multiple arrested in 2020 murder of elderly woman
Michael Schlemmer, from Corbin, Kentucky, got a lucky break during a stop for gas, winning $1...
‘I ran out of gas’: Man wins $1 million from lottery scratch-off while filling tank
City councilman found passed out in car with crack pipe, police say