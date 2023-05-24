All clear for now, with rain chances inching up the next few days

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Enjoy this all clear day, as track slowly rising rain chances. A system along the Atlantic will give us more clouds and gusts this weekend, along with more rain at times.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s clear this morning, with stray fog developing. We’ll see those mostly clear skies tonight with temperatures dropping to around 53 degrees.

It’s a mostly sunny day, with only a little haze from those fires up north. It’s a little warmer with the extra sunshine today, with a high of 83 degrees. There is a nice breeze out of the northeast 10 to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph.

Tonight is another cooler one, with the clear sky and a low of 54 degrees. Stray fog is possible again, with a northeasterly breeze 5 to 10 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday is mostly sunny to partly cloudy, with stray rain and storms developing again in the afternoon. We’re looking at a 10% coverage of our area, with the terrain changes of the Smokies, Plateau, and Northeast Tennessee being the best spots of development. We’ll still be around 84 degrees.

A few more clouds move in Friday afternoon, with spotty rain and storms. We’re still seasonably warm at 81 degrees.

We are watching the system along the Atlantic closely, and impacts to this weekend. Right now, we expect more rain Saturday night into early Sunday, then it will be scattered to spotty Sunday. Highs are cooling from the extra cloud cover, in the low 70s. We’ll also have gusts around 20 mph at times this weekend into Memorial Day. We will warm back to 80 on Memorial Day Monday, with spotty rain and storms popping up at times.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, the warmer trend for next week continues with isolated rain chances.

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

