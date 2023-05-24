Bull shot, killed after injuring man, charging at Rutherford Co. deputy, EMS supervisor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was airlifted to a nearby hospital after being injured by a bull that was later shot and killed after charging a deputy and EMS supervisor, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says a 55-year-old Chapel Hill man was injured after a Scottish Highland bull attacked him on Wednesday.

Witnesses told the sheriff’s office they heard the man yelling, “Get back, get back,” while he was inside a barn on Allisona Rd.

A deputy and an EMS supervisor yelled at the aggressive bull to draw it away from the man. The sheriff’s office said the bull charged the deputy and supervisor, and that’s when the deputy shot and killed the bull.

After that, the two were able to carry the man to the ambulance for treatment. Paramedics treated the man until LifeFlight’s helicopter flew him to a local hospital.

The aggressive bull charged responders and they put the bull down. — RCTNSheriff (@RCTNSheriff) May 24, 2023

