Closing Kingston | TVA seeks public input on future of Kingston Fossil Plant

HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Valley Authority is in the process of assessing the utility’s coal-fired power plants as many of the structures near the maximum sustained lifetime.

”TVA Began looking at all our coal-fired power plants at the time and looking at what their potential futures may be and most of them are reaching the end of their operational life so then it becomes what comes next we know we need generation, not only renewable generation but generation when the suns not shining and the winds not blowing,” said Scott Brooks a TVA spokesperson.

Brooks is referring to a 2019 assessment TVA started that is leading the organization in a greener direction.

The utility announced it is seeking input into the future of the Kingston Fossil Plant in Roane County.

”We are in the middle of a public comment period looking at options of the future of the Kingston fossil plant and not only looking at the retirement of the current coal plant but what may come next,“ said Brooks.

What could come next is utilizing the land at Kingston to still produce energy, but at a rate that is both cleaner and more reliable than the current coal.

”In most cases where we’re looking at closing down coal plants natural gas is our best option not only for reliability but for affordability,” said Brooks. ”For reliability, voltage control, a whole host of other technical reasons, it just made sense to consider a replacement option on or close to the Kingston site.”

In a series of public meetings, TVA is asking for public input on what people would like to see happen, all options are the decommissioning of the coal plant, and the replacement of that energy somewhere on the property or nearby.

Virtual Open House – Thursday, June 8, 6:30-8:00 p.m. Eastern

Please visit www.tva.com/nepa to register for the event. A link to the virtual open house event will be provided upon registration.

In-Person Open Houses –

Tuesday, June 13, 6:30-8:00 p.m. Eastern Rockwood High School 512 W Rockwood St, Rockwood, Tenn.

Wednesday, June 14, 6:30-8:00 p.m. Eastern Kingston Community Center 201 Patton Ferry Rd, Kingston, Tenn.



As those meetings are coming up, TVA is also addressing what will happen to the toxic chemicals that still remain at Kingston.

The Kingston Fossil Plant is home to one of the nation’s worst coal ash spills in history.

”We’re working with the state on an extensive environmental study of the Kingston site what’s going on in the groundwater and the surface and we’ll make a decision based on the study on what to do with the coal ash and the CCR at the Kingston,” said Brooks.

TVA also has a draft environmental impact statement available for people to review before giving feedback.

