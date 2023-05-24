Heather wraps up the school year in Campbell County

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley visits all the second grade students at Jacksboro Elementary.
By Heather Haley
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 7:02 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WVLT) - Wrapping up the school year with one more lesson in Campbell County, Heather says “thank you for inviting me” to visit all the second grade students at Jacksboro Elementary School.

They had a lot of fun talking about reading on the news and forecasting the weather. Of course, now they’re just all hoping for more sunny days for summer break!

Heather at Jacksboro Elementary
Heather at Jacksboro Elementary(WVLT)

