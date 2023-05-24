How did East Tennessee third-graders do on the English TCAPs?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We now know how Tennessee third-graders across the state did on the English section of the TCAP. The Tennessee Department of Education released system-by-system data Wednesday, outlining the percentage of students who did not make the cut to move on to the fourth grade.

Parents have been on edge since the results were sent back, as failing to meet the “proficient” benchmark on the TCAP means summer school, extra tutoring and being held back for students.

On average, only 40% of Tennessee third-graders made the cut. That information was released Tuesday but does not include a school system breakdown. Now, we know where each county ranks. Each system was listed with a percentage of students who met the proficiency rate, meaning that they met the mark to move to the fourth grade.

Maryville City Schools was the third-best performing school system in the state with a 74.68% proficiency rate. Only four East Tennessee school systems ranked above 50% in their proficiency rate.

Here’s how East Tennessee’s school systems performed:

Alcoa City Schools: 40.28%

Anderson County Schools: 44.32%

Blount County Schools: 37.04%

Campbell County Schools: 31.27%

Claiborne County Schools: 31.16%

Clinton City Schools: 55.03%

Cocke County Schools: 27.51%

Cumberland County Schools: 34.42%

Fentress County Schools: 30.98%

Grainger County Schools: 46.23%

Hamblen County Schools: 40.92%

Hancock County Schools: 32.35%

Knox County Schools: 42.9%

Lenoir City Schools: 31.79%

Loudon County Schools: 46.94%

Maryville City Schools: 74.68%

McMinn County Schools: 32.71%

Monroe County Schools: 26.67%

Newport City Schools: 54.69%

Oak Ridge Schools: 58.74%

Oneida Special School District: 32.76%

Roane County Schools: 40.96%

Scott County Schools: 40.55%

Sevier County Schools: 35.27%

Sweetwater City Schools: 42.42%

Union County Schools: 22.48%

