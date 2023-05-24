Knoxville police investigating Lonsdale shooting with 3 victims

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in the Lonsdale area early Wednesday morning, Communication Manager Scott Erland told WVLT News.

The shooting happened just after midnight in the area of Sherman Street and Delaware Avenue, Erland said. Officers responded to the call and were reportedly told that a car involved in the shooting had crashed into another car at the intersection of Sherman Street and Pascal Drive.

There were three victims in the shooting, Erland said: a woman who had been driving he car and two passengers who fled the scene but were found by officers. None of the gunshot wounds were considered life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. Those with information are asked to contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165.

